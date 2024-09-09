Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERVICE ABROAD | DARE TO DREAM_30sec

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.09.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    As part of MAJ Carlos Albaladejo's Service Abroad
    story, he shares how his vision isn't a dream, but his
    reality. As a professional athlete and business owner,
    the U.S. Army Reserve is the reason that he can be all
    that he is.

    The "Service Abroad" Campaign highlights Army Reserve Soldiers who live and or serve abroad.

    U.S. Army Reserve Advertisement by 1LT Tim Yao

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 14:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936576
    VIRIN: 240409-A-KJ871-1002
    Filename: DOD_110559245
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERVICE ABROAD | DARE TO DREAM_30sec, by 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

