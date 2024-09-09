SERVICE ABROAD | Dare To Dream_Vertical

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of MAJ Carlos Albaladejo's Service Abroad

story, he shares how his vision isn't a dream, but his

reality. As a professional athlete and business owner,

the U.S. Army Reserve is the reason that he can be all

that he is.



The "Service Abroad" Campaign highlights Army Reserve Soldiers who live and or serve abroad.



U.S. Army Reserve Advertisement by 1LT Tim Yao