SERVICE ABROAD | Dare To Dream_Vertical

As part of MAJ Carlos Albaladejo's Service Abroad
story, he shares how his vision isn't a dream, but his
reality. As a professional athlete and business owner,
the U.S. Army Reserve is the reason that he can be all
that he is.
The "Service Abroad" Campaign highlights Army Reserve Soldiers who live and or serve abroad.
U.S. Army Reserve Advertisement by 1LT Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 14:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
