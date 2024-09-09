As part of MAJ Carlos Albaladejo's Service Abroad
story, he shares how the Army Reserve helped him
focus his scattered ambitions while on Active Duty.
Now, he owns and operates a Crossfit gym in South
Korea, competes as an athlete, and serves his country
part time in the Army Reserve.
U.S. Army Reserve Advertisement by SGT Colton
Huston
This work, SERVICE ABROAD | FOCUSED AMBITION, by SGT Colton Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
