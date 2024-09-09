SERVICE ABROAD | FOCUSED AMBITION

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of MAJ Carlos Albaladejo's Service Abroad

story, he shares how the Army Reserve helped him

focus his scattered ambitions while on Active Duty.

Now, he owns and operates a Crossfit gym in South

Korea, competes as an athlete, and serves his country

part time in the Army Reserve.



U.S. Army Reserve Advertisement by SGT Colton

Huston