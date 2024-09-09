2024 National Advanced Air Mobility Industry Forum - Flight Demonstrations

AFWERX Agility Prime partners Joby and Pivotal conduct simulator and actual flight demonstrations of their electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft during the 2024 National Advanced Air Mobility Industry Forum at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport, Ohio, on Aug. 21, 2024. Other participating Agility Prime partners included Aura Network Systems, Beta Technologies, Joby, and Unmanned Experts. (U.S. Air Force video by Dennis Stewart)
