    2024 National Advanced Air Mobility Industry Forum - Flight Demonstrations

    SPRINGFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Dennis L Stewart 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFWERX Agility Prime partners Joby and Pivotal conduct simulator and actual flight demonstrations of their electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft during the 2024 National Advanced Air Mobility Industry Forum at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport, Ohio, on Aug. 21, 2024. Other participating Agility Prime partners included Aura Network Systems, Beta Technologies, Joby, and Unmanned Experts. (U.S. Air Force video by Dennis Stewart)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 14:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936569
    VIRIN: 240821-F-WY291-1510
    Filename: DOD_110559164
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OHIO, US

