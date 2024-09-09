Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division Birthday

    MKAB, ROMANIA

    09.12.2024

    Video by Spc. Nolan Brewer 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A quick glance at some of the 1st Cavalry Division's accomplishments throughout the ages as we wish the division a happy birthday on Sept. 13, 2024. The 1st Cavalry Division celebrates its 103rd birthday this year. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Nolan Brewer)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 15:37
    Location: MKAB, RO

    EUCOM
    usarmy
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    1stCavalryDivision

