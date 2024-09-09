Senate Considers Nominations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Senate Armed Services Committee considers the nomination of Navy Vice Adm. Alvin Holsey for promotion to admiral and appointment to commander of U.S. Southern Command. The committee also considers the nomination of Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus for promotion to general and appointment to chief of the National Guard Bureau.