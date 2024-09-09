Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senate Considers Nominations

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    The Senate Armed Services Committee considers the nomination of Navy Vice Adm. Alvin Holsey for promotion to admiral and appointment to commander of U.S. Southern Command. The committee also considers the nomination of Air Force Lt. Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus for promotion to general and appointment to chief of the National Guard Bureau.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 13:13
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 936560
    Filename: DOD_110558913
    Length: 01:39:16
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
