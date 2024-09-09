Falcon 9 Bluebird 1-5 Launch

A Falcon 9 rocket launched Bluebird 1-5 satellites to low-earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station , Florida, Sept. 12, 2024. This was the 13th flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-6, O3b mPOWER, USSF-124, and nine Starlink missions. (U.S. Space Force video by Robert Mason)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 14:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936558
|VIRIN:
|240912-X-BF973-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110558901
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
