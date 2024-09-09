Falcon 9 Bluebird 1-5 Launch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Falcon 9 rocket launched Bluebird 1-5 satellites to low-earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station , Florida, Sept. 12, 2024. This was the 13th flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-6, O3b mPOWER, USSF-124, and nine Starlink missions. (U.S. Space Force video by Robert Mason)