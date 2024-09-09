Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Falcon 9 Bluebird 1-5 Launch

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Robert Mason 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    A Falcon 9 rocket launched Bluebird 1-5 satellites to low-earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station , Florida, Sept. 12, 2024. This was the 13th flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-6, O3b mPOWER, USSF-124, and nine Starlink missions. (U.S. Space Force video by Robert Mason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 14:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936558
    VIRIN: 240912-X-BF973-1001
    Filename: DOD_110558901
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon 9 Bluebird 1-5 Launch, by Robert Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space Launch
    Falcon 9
    Space Force
    CCSFS
    SLD45

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download