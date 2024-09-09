Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dedication of the Col. Gail S. Halvorsen Tower at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.15.2024

    Video by Alfredo Barraza 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    This video is the June 15, 2024 dedication ceremony of the U.S. Army's newly constructed air traffic control tower in Wiesbaden, Germany in honor of the late U.S. Air Force Col. Gail S. Halvorsen - also known affectionately as the Berlin Airlift "Candy Bomber."

    Halvorsen passed in 2022, but one way his legacy will live on will be as the namesake of the new Col. Gail S. Halvorsen Tower dedicated during U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary celebrations.

    The construction of the new Halvorsen Tower was managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District in close partnership with the garrison, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, 1st Battalion 214th Aviation Regiment and German construction administration Bauamt partners.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 14:45
    Length: 00:17:37
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    USACE
    Wiesbaden
    Berlin Airlift
    BAL75

