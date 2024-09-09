Dedication of the Col. Gail S. Halvorsen Tower at Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video is the June 15, 2024 dedication ceremony of the U.S. Army's newly constructed air traffic control tower in Wiesbaden, Germany in honor of the late U.S. Air Force Col. Gail S. Halvorsen - also known affectionately as the Berlin Airlift "Candy Bomber."



Halvorsen passed in 2022, but one way his legacy will live on will be as the namesake of the new Col. Gail S. Halvorsen Tower dedicated during U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary celebrations.



The construction of the new Halvorsen Tower was managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District in close partnership with the garrison, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, 1st Battalion 214th Aviation Regiment and German construction administration Bauamt partners.