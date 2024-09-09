Lithuanian joint terminal attack controllers train with Latvian joint fires observers to call in close air support with an A-29 Super Tucano during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Steelgate Range, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 12:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936555
|VIRIN:
|240809-Z-GS745-2950
|Filename:
|DOD_110558809
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: A-29 Super Tucano close air support, by MSgt Scott Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
