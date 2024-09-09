Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walter Reed Kicks Off Organizational Day With a Bit of History About Maj. Walter Reed

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, Director of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, invites all staff to join in commemorating the hospital's namesake, U.S. Army Maj. Walter Reed, on Friday, September 13, 2024, during Organizational Day, which coincides with his birth anniversary. Organizational Day will feature a series of events aimed at boosting morale, providing staff with a day of relaxation and enjoyment. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 12:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 936554
    VIRIN: 240912-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110558791
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    Org.Day
    WalterReed

