Walter Reed Kicks Off Organizational Day With a Bit of History About Maj. Walter Reed

U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, Director of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, invites all staff to join in commemorating the hospital's namesake, U.S. Army Maj. Walter Reed, on Friday, September 13, 2024, during Organizational Day, which coincides with his birth anniversary. Organizational Day will feature a series of events aimed at boosting morale, providing staff with a day of relaxation and enjoyment. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)