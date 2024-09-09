B-roll package for Royal Anglian Regiment urban operations dawn attack

British Army reservists from the 3rd Battalion, Royal Anglian Regiment, known as “The Steelbacks,” conduct a simulated company-level urban operations dawn attack during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at the Combined Armed Collective Training Facility, Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Scott Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 13:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|936552
|VIRIN:
|240812-Z-GS745-3775
|Filename:
|DOD_110558717
|Length:
|00:09:48
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
