Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OCIE process Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Part 2 in the OCIE process: How to properly issue and account for OCIE received from CIF to service member.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 10:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936536
    VIRIN: 240912-A-SZ193-3960
    Filename: DOD_110558327
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OCIE process Part 2, by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    OCIE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download