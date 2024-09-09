Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA celebrate USAF birthday

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Video by Kathryn Reaves 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The United States Air Force celebrates its 77th birthday, Sept. 18, 2024. The military branch was established on Sept. 18, 1947, under the National Security Act of 1947. The mission of the United States Air Force is to fly, fight and win - airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 10:08
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 936524
    VIRIN: 240913-F-KQ373-1002
    Filename: DOD_110558194
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

