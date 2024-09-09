The United States Air Force celebrates its 77th birthday, Sept. 18, 2024. The military branch was established on Sept. 18, 1947, under the National Security Act of 1947. The mission of the United States Air Force is to fly, fight and win - airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force video by Kathryn R.C. Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 10:08
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|936523
|VIRIN:
|240913-F-KQ373-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110558192
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JBSA celebrate USAF birthday, by Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
