The Pulse is a monthly newscast covering stories from around Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. In this episode we covered Breast Awareness Month, a graduating class from the U.S Army Nurses Course, and the activation of the U.S Air Force 316th inpatient squadron. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 10:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|936515
|VIRIN:
|240906-D-EC642-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110558048
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The Pulse: Ep.15, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
