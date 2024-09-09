Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Pulse: Ep.15

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    The Pulse is a monthly newscast covering stories from around Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. In this episode we covered Breast Awareness Month, a graduating class from the U.S Army Nurses Course, and the activation of the U.S Air Force 316th inpatient squadron. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

