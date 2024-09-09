Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA Commemorates 23rd Anniversary of 9/11 with Ceremony at Camp Lemonnier

    DJIBOUTI

    09.11.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. service members and personnel from Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), along with those from partner and allied nations, hold a ceremony on Sept. 11, 2024, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, to mark the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In the United States, Patriot Day is observed on Sept. 11 each year in memory of the victims of the 2001 attacks.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 08:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936511
    VIRIN: 240911-Z-VY485-1001
    Filename: DOD_110557996
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA Commemorates 23rd Anniversary of 9/11 with Ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Africom
    Camp Lemonnier
    Joint Force
    CJTF-HOA

