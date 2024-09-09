CJTF-HOA Commemorates 23rd Anniversary of 9/11 with Ceremony at Camp Lemonnier

U.S. service members and personnel from Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), along with those from partner and allied nations, hold a ceremony on Sept. 11, 2024, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, to mark the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In the United States, Patriot Day is observed on Sept. 11 each year in memory of the victims of the 2001 attacks.
