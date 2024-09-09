Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Battery, 5-7 ADA shoutouts from Southeast Poland

    POLAND

    09.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Private 1st Class Quamon Cunnison, Bravo Battery, 5th battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery air defender, gives a shout out to their family Sept. 4 while deployed overseas in Southeast Poland. The Patriot missile system is a purely a defensive weapon system. This system is capable of defense against both ballistic and cruise-type missiles and aircraft. They can perform high and low altitude surveillance, target detection, target discrimination, target identification, target track, interceptor track, and interceptor guidance.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 06:48
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 936507
    VIRIN: 240904-A-JK865-2644
    Filename: DOD_110557879
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: PL
    Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    This work, Bravo Battery, 5-7 ADA shoutouts from Southeast Poland, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory

