Six F-35A Lightning II aircraft and 63 Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing participated in a combined Agile Combat Employment exercise alongside Royal Air Force counterparts Sept. 2-6. ACE training events focus on strengthening participants’ capability to rapidly deploy from their home base and establish, as well as sustain, combat airpower generation. The Liberty Wing routinely conducts collaborative training exercises that provide opportunities to strengthen tactics, techniques, and procedures to improve interoperability, and strengthen trust between U.S. and UK forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Delanie Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 04:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|936479
|VIRIN:
|240905-F-TM115-3959
|Filename:
|DOD_110557746
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates maneuverability alongside Royal Air Force at ACE exercise, by A1C Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
