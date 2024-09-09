48th Fighter Wing demonstrates maneuverability alongside Royal Air Force at ACE exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Six F-35A Lightning II aircraft and 63 Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing participated in a combined Agile Combat Employment exercise alongside Royal Air Force counterparts Sept. 2-6. ACE training events focus on strengthening participants’ capability to rapidly deploy from their home base and establish, as well as sustain, combat airpower generation. The Liberty Wing routinely conducts collaborative training exercises that provide opportunities to strengthen tactics, techniques, and procedures to improve interoperability, and strengthen trust between U.S. and UK forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Delanie Brown)