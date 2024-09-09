Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    48th Fighter Wing demonstrates maneuverability alongside Royal Air Force at ACE exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.09.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Delanie Brown 

    48th Fighter Wing

    Six F-35A Lightning II aircraft and 63 Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing participated in a combined Agile Combat Employment exercise alongside Royal Air Force counterparts Sept. 2-6. ACE training events focus on strengthening participants’ capability to rapidly deploy from their home base and establish, as well as sustain, combat airpower generation. The Liberty Wing routinely conducts collaborative training exercises that provide opportunities to strengthen tactics, techniques, and procedures to improve interoperability, and strengthen trust between U.S. and UK forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Delanie Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 04:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 936479
    VIRIN: 240905-F-TM115-3959
    Filename: DOD_110557746
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Fighter Wing demonstrates maneuverability alongside Royal Air Force at ACE exercise, by A1C Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    MCA
    F-35A Lightning II
    493rd FS
    Agile Shield
    493rd FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download