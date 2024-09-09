Soldiers stationed at the Kyogamisaki Communications Site in Kyoto Prefecture and their counterparts in the Japan Air Self-Defense Force regularly get to know each other better through a tried-and-true method: having a conversation over food.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 03:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936477
|VIRIN:
|240912-A-MS361-5414
|Filename:
|DOD_110557714
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers, Japan Air Self-Defense Force members bond over lunchtime discussions, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.