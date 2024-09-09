Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers in Japan hone readiness skills with room-clearing training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.12.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers assigned to the 14th Missile Defense Battery at the Kyogamisaki Communications Site in Kyoto Prefecture recently honed their readiness skills by participating in room- and building-clearing training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 03:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936476
    VIRIN: 240912-A-MS361-8490
    Filename: DOD_110557685
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers in Japan hone readiness skills with room-clearing training, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    Kyogamisaki Communication Site

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download