Soldiers assigned to the 14th Missile Defense Battery at the Kyogamisaki Communications Site in Kyoto Prefecture recently honed their readiness skills by participating in room- and building-clearing training.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 03:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|936476
|VIRIN:
|240912-A-MS361-8490
|Filename:
|DOD_110557685
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers in Japan hone readiness skills with room-clearing training, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.