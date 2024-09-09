Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kinser Festival

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez 

    AFN Okinawa

    Marine Corps Community Services, Okinawa hosts their annual Kinser Festival on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 7, 2024. The festival was a free open base event with food trucks, military static displays, Kiddie Land, and live performances. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 01:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936475
    VIRIN: 240907-M-VB745-1001
    Filename: DOD_110557625
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP

    Okinawa
    Food
    Festival
    Entertainment
    Military

