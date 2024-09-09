Marine Corps Community Services, Okinawa hosts their annual Kinser Festival on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Sep. 7, 2024. The festival was a free open base event with food trucks, military static displays, Kiddie Land, and live performances. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 01:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936475
|VIRIN:
|240907-M-VB745-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110557625
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kinser Festival, by Cpl Audrey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
