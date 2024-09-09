Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNHO Local Nurse Visit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.23.2024

    Video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa hosted their first nursing skills fair with Hokubu Nursing School on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 23, 2024. The fair was a two-day event that consisted of a hospital presentation, hospital tour, and skill stations with the purpose of building relationships with the local nursing schools. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 01:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936474
    VIRIN: 240823-M-VB745-1001
    Filename: DOD_110557592
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNHO Local Nurse Visit, by Cpl Audrey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Nursing
    Japanese
    Relationship
    USNHO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download