U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa hosted their first nursing skills fair with Hokubu Nursing School on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 23, 2024. The fair was a two-day event that consisted of a hospital presentation, hospital tour, and skill stations with the purpose of building relationships with the local nursing schools. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 01:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936474
|VIRIN:
|240823-M-VB745-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110557592
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USNHO Local Nurse Visit, by Cpl Audrey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
