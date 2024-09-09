Conditional enrollment is now available for space-required high school (rising 9th-12th grade) students with PCS orders to a location with a DoDEA school in Europe, Pacific, Cuba, Guam, or Puerto Rico. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 01:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|936473
|VIRIN:
|240909-F-WN543-8486
|Filename:
|DOD_110557580
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Conditional Enrollment Receives Positive Response from YHS Parents, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
