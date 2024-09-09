Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Conditional Enrollment Receives Positive Response from YHS Parents

    JAPAN

    09.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    Conditional enrollment is now available for space-required high school (rising 9th-12th grade) students with PCS orders to a location with a DoDEA school in Europe, Pacific, Cuba, Guam, or Puerto Rico. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 01:53
    Location: JP

    Pacific
    DODEA
    Conditional Enrollment

