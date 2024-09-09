Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forged With Integrity

    JAPAN

    09.05.2024

    Video by Cpl. Kincayd Jackson 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3d Marine Division demonstrate the qualities of honor, courage, and commitment both on and off duty. From professional successes and service level awards to celebrating the heroic actions of our Marines, the 3d Marine Division takes a moment to recognize the accomplishments of our Marines and Sailors over the past year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kincayd Jackson)

    (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Epic Upbeat Cinematic Background by MusicRevolution) 

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 01:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936469
    VIRIN: 240905-M-VJ227-1008
    Filename: DOD_110557407
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forged With Integrity, by Cpl Kincayd Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Marine Division

