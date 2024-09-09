Forged With Integrity

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3d Marine Division demonstrate the qualities of honor, courage, and commitment both on and off duty. From professional successes and service level awards to celebrating the heroic actions of our Marines, the 3d Marine Division takes a moment to recognize the accomplishments of our Marines and Sailors over the past year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kincayd Jackson)
(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Epic Upbeat Cinematic Background by MusicRevolution)
|09.05.2024
|09.12.2024 01:11
|Video Productions
|936469
|240905-M-VJ227-1008
|DOD_110557407
|00:01:30
|JP
|0
|0
