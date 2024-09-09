Forged With Integrity

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3d Marine Division demonstrate the qualities of honor, courage, and commitment both on and off duty. From professional successes and service level awards to celebrating the heroic actions of our Marines, the 3d Marine Division takes a moment to recognize the accomplishments of our Marines and Sailors over the past year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kincayd Jackson)



(This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Epic Upbeat Cinematic Background by MusicRevolution)