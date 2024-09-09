Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: September 09, 2024

    JAPAN

    09.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines and Republic of Korea Marines integrate amphibious capabilities during Exercise Ssang Yong 24 in the Republic of Korea; U.S. Army Soldiers and Singapore Armed Forces conduct live fire exercise during Super Garuda Shield 2024 in Indonesia; U.S. Army Soldiers and leaders from 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade qualify with their M17 handguns on Yokota Air Base, Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 21:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 936468
    VIRIN: 240909-N-XP917-1876
    Filename: DOD_110557399
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: September 09, 2024, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    INDOPACOM, Indo-Pacific, News, Pacific News

