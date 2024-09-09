On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines and Republic of Korea Marines integrate amphibious capabilities during Exercise Ssang Yong 24 in the Republic of Korea; U.S. Army Soldiers and Singapore Armed Forces conduct live fire exercise during Super Garuda Shield 2024 in Indonesia; U.S. Army Soldiers and leaders from 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade qualify with their M17 handguns on Yokota Air Base, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 21:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|936468
|VIRIN:
|240909-N-XP917-1876
|Filename:
|DOD_110557399
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: September 09, 2024, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
