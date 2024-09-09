Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Passport: Japan Open-Air Folk House Museum

    KAWASAKI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.04.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this episode of the Pacific Passport, Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel gets lost and explores the Japan-Open Air Folk House Museum located in Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan. While there she transforms white shirts with the traditional indigo dying method. The Indigo Dying Workshop located on the west side of the park lets visitors experience Aizome, one of the oldest dying methods in Japan. The outcome is a one of a kind souvenir that was handcrafted with tradition and some curiosity. ( Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 20:48
    Location: KAWASAKI, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, Passport: Japan Open-Air Folk House Museum, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan, Travel, Tradition, Military, Architecture

