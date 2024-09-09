Passport: Japan Open-Air Folk House Museum

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





On this episode of the Pacific Passport, Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel gets lost and explores the Japan-Open Air Folk House Museum located in Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan. While there she transforms white shirts with the traditional indigo dying method. The Indigo Dying Workshop located on the west side of the park lets visitors experience Aizome, one of the oldest dying methods in Japan. The outcome is a one of a kind souvenir that was handcrafted with tradition and some curiosity. ( Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)