Camp Zama hosts 9/11 ‘Workout to Remember’ event

Hundreds of Soldiers and community members participated in the 9/11 Workout to Remember event Sept. 11 at Yano Field on Camp Zama, Japan.
The event, held on the 23rd anniversary of the attacks, paid tribute to those who lost their lives, while incorporating a fitness and resiliency aspect.
Participants divided into groups and completed nine fitness events, doing 11 reps at each station. Following that, the group completed two laps around the Yano Field track, or approximately 2,001 steps.
The event concluded with closing remarks from U.S. Army Garrison Japan Commander Col. Marcus Hunter, the reading of four narratives and the ringing of a memorial bell, and a moment of silence.
