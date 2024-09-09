DC Air National Guard Sept. 11 Washington Nationals Flyover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Four District of Columbia Air National Guard F-16s fly over Nationals Ballpark to commemorate 9/11 prior to a Washington Nationals - Atlanta Braves baseball game Sept. 11, 2024. D.C. Guard F-16 pilots were among the first responders to the scene of the Pentagon attack on 9/11. Purple Heart recipient and rising country music recording artist Scotty Hasting (bottom right) threw out the ceremonial first pitch. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)