    DC Air National Guard Sept. 11 Washington Nationals Flyover

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Four District of Columbia Air National Guard F-16s fly over Nationals Ballpark to commemorate 9/11 prior to a Washington Nationals - Atlanta Braves baseball game Sept. 11, 2024. D.C. Guard F-16 pilots were among the first responders to the scene of the Pentagon attack on 9/11. Purple Heart recipient and rising country music recording artist Scotty Hasting (bottom right) threw out the ceremonial first pitch. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 19:34
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DC Air National Guard Sept. 11 Washington Nationals Flyover, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    9/11
    Major League Baseball
    113th Wing
    D.C. National Guard

