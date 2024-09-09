Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam 9/11 Flag Ceremony 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Servicemembers, federal firefighters and civilians participate in a remembrance ceremony at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Fountain on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and in the years following Sept. 11, 2001. Flags representing United Airlines Flight 93, the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and five branches of service were raised on Sept. 10 and flown for 24 hours. They were taken down during the solemn ceremony for reflection and remembrance. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 19:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936455
    VIRIN: 240911-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_110557276
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam 9/11 Flag Ceremony 2024, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    9/11
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download