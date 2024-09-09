Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve hosts inaugural Nurse Training Event

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    FORT MCCOY, Wis. - Approximately 100 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from units under Army Reserve Medical Command, 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support) and 3rd MCDS took part in the inaugural U.S. Army Reserve Nurse Training Event here, from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2024. The symposium served as an informative and discussion-based platform on topics such as the refinement of the Reserve Health Readiness Program and the QTC (Quality, Timeliness, Customer Service) program, the Holistic Health and Fitness program, both garrison and mobilization medical capabilities, the USAR Psychological Health Program and its respective resources, the Army Substance Abuse Program and Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care programs and resources, career management and mentorship, and networking opportunities within the Army Nurse Corps.

    Furthermore, the USAR nurses participated in timed events in both simulated laboratory and field hospital scenarios that were facilitated by the Regional Training Site - Medical staff here and Medical Readiness Training Command.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez)

    Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
    Song: Walk Break
    Artist: Jules Gaia

    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Army Nurse Corps
    3rd MCDS
    807th MCDS
    nurse training event

