Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Threats Episode 6: Orbital Attacks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Russell Isler 

    Space Systems Command

    Imagine a satellite with a robotic arm that knocks other satellites off orbit. It’s not science fiction. It’s science fact in today’s era of Great Power Competition. Watch what could happen in the 5th installment of our animated video series on the space threats that inspired the creation of the U.S. Space Force five years ago.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 18:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936449
    VIRIN: 240910-O-WQ592-9967
    Filename: DOD_110557126
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Threats Episode 6: Orbital Attacks, by Russell Isler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    Space Force
    Space Systems Command
    Space Threats

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download