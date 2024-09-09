Space Threats Episode 6: Orbital Attacks

Imagine a satellite with a robotic arm that knocks other satellites off orbit. It’s not science fiction. It’s science fact in today’s era of Great Power Competition. Watch what could happen in the 5th installment of our animated video series on the space threats that inspired the creation of the U.S. Space Force five years ago.
