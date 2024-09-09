Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Threats Episode 5: High Altitude Nuclear Detonation Weapons

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Russell Isler 

    Space Systems Command

    Could an adversary launch a nuclear weapon and detonate it at a high altitude, creating a radiation burst that destroys all the satellites in its wake? Unfortunately, this science fiction scenario is science fact in today’s era of Great Power Competition. Deterring catastrophic threats like these are why the #SpaceForce was created five years ago and is the subject of the final installment in our animated video series on space threats.

    Location: US

