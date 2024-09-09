Space Threats Episode 5: High Altitude Nuclear Detonation Weapons

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Could an adversary launch a nuclear weapon and detonate it at a high altitude, creating a radiation burst that destroys all the satellites in its wake? Unfortunately, this science fiction scenario is science fact in today’s era of Great Power Competition. Deterring catastrophic threats like these are why the #SpaceForce was created five years ago and is the subject of the final installment in our animated video series on space threats.