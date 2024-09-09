Space Threats Episode 5: High Altitude Nuclear Detonation Weapons

Could an adversary launch a nuclear weapon and detonate it at a high altitude, creating a radiation burst that destroys all the satellites in its wake? Unfortunately, this science fiction scenario is science fact in today’s era of Great Power Competition. Deterring catastrophic threats like these are why the #SpaceForce was created five years ago and is the subject of the final installment in our animated video series on space threats.
09.10.2024
09.11.2024
Video Productions
936448
240910-O-WQ592-7610
DOD_110557122
00:01:55
US
0
0
