Space Threats Episode 4: Kinetic Energy Weapons

DYK? Space debris from kinetic energy weapons can cause catastrophic damage to orbiting satellites and disrupt capabilities critical to our national security. The #SpaceForce was created five years ago, on December 20, 2019, to combat these and other modern day space threats. In part three of our animated space threats series, we visualize the dynamics behind a kinetic energy attack in space.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 18:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936447
|VIRIN:
|240910-O-WQ592-6668
|Filename:
|DOD_110557120
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
