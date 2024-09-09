Space Threats Episode 4: Kinetic Energy Weapons

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/936447" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DYK? Space debris from kinetic energy weapons can cause catastrophic damage to orbiting satellites and disrupt capabilities critical to our national security. The #SpaceForce was created five years ago, on December 20, 2019, to combat these and other modern day space threats. In part three of our animated space threats series, we visualize the dynamics behind a kinetic energy attack in space.