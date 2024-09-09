Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Threats Episode 4: Kinetic Energy Weapons

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Russell Isler 

    Space Systems Command

    DYK? Space debris from kinetic energy weapons can cause catastrophic damage to orbiting satellites and disrupt capabilities critical to our national security. The #SpaceForce was created five years ago, on December 20, 2019, to combat these and other modern day space threats. In part three of our animated space threats series, we visualize the dynamics behind a kinetic energy attack in space.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 18:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936447
    VIRIN: 240910-O-WQ592-6668
    Filename: DOD_110557120
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Threats Episode 4: Kinetic Energy Weapons, by Russell Isler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    Space Force
    Space Systems Command
    Space Threats

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download