Imagine lasers in space so powerful that they can blind satellite sensors sending GPS and other signals to earth. This modern #SpaceThreat is real, and it’s just one reason why the U.S. Space Force was created five years ago on December 20, 2019. In part two of our animated space threats series, we visualize a directed energy attack in space.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 18:04
This work, Space Threats Episode 3: Directed Energy Weapons, by Russell Isler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
