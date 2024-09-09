Space Threats Episode 3: Directed Energy Weapons

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Imagine lasers in space so powerful that they can blind satellite sensors sending GPS and other signals to earth. This modern #SpaceThreat is real, and it’s just one reason why the U.S. Space Force was created five years ago on December 20, 2019. In part two of our animated space threats series, we visualize a directed energy attack in space.