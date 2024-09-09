Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Threats Episode 3: Directed Energy Weapons

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Russell Isler 

    Space Systems Command

    Imagine lasers in space so powerful that they can blind satellite sensors sending GPS and other signals to earth. This modern #SpaceThreat is real, and it’s just one reason why the U.S. Space Force was created five years ago on December 20, 2019. In part two of our animated space threats series, we visualize a directed energy attack in space.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 18:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936446
    VIRIN: 240910-O-WQ592-4102
    Filename: DOD_110557108
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Threats Episode 3: Directed Energy Weapons, by Russell Isler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    Space Force
    Space Systems Command
    Space threats

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download