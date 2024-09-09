Space Threats Episode 1: Cyber Attacks

Cyber security awareness month is just around the corner, and it’s not just your laptop computer at risk. Hacking satellites is a modern-day space threat that is real and growing. And it’s just one reason why the #SpaceForce was stood up five years ago. In part four of our animated space threats series, we look at what a cyber-attack in space could look like.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 18:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936444
|VIRIN:
|240910-O-WQ592-2122
|Filename:
|DOD_110557101
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|US
