Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Threats Episode 1: Cyber Attacks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Russell Isler 

    Space Systems Command

    Cyber security awareness month is just around the corner, and it’s not just your laptop computer at risk. Hacking satellites is a modern-day space threat that is real and growing. And it’s just one reason why the #SpaceForce was stood up five years ago. In part four of our animated space threats series, we look at what a cyber-attack in space could look like.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 18:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936444
    VIRIN: 240910-O-WQ592-2122
    Filename: DOD_110557101
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Threats Episode 1: Cyber Attacks, by Russell Isler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    Space Force
    Space Systems Command
    Space threats

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download