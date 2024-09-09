Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FT Hamilton Patriot Day/Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance Ceremony Sept 10, 2024

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton held their annual Patriot Day/Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 10 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club.

    The ceremony remembered the lives lost on that fateful day 23 years ago and since then while defending the nation.

    A wreath was placed at the garrison's 9/11 memorial by Garrison Commander Col. Melissa Cantwell, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hill, U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general, 99th Readiness Division, and CSM Corey A. Thompson, 99th Readiness Division.

    (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 18:23
    TAGS

    US Army
    9/11 Remembrance
    Patriots Day
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Those Who Served

