FT Hamilton Patriot Day/Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance Ceremony Sept 10, 2024

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton held their annual Patriot Day/Sept. 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 10 at the Fort Hamilton Community Club.
The ceremony remembered the lives lost on that fateful day 23 years ago and since then while defending the nation.
A wreath was placed at the garrison's 9/11 memorial by Garrison Commander Col. Melissa Cantwell, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hill, U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general, 99th Readiness Division, and CSM Corey A. Thompson, 99th Readiness Division.
(U.S. Army video by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)
