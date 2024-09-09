7th Engineer Support Battalion "Ready. Set..." Campaign

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video of selected clips of 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group produced on Camp Pendleton, California, July 12, 2024. The video describes how 7th ESB, 1st MLG will establish and strengthen relationships with allied, joint force, and partner stakeholders and provide capabilities in support of I Marine Expeditionary Force operational requirements through the 1st MLG’s “Ready. Set…” campaign. The “Ready. Set…” campaign is designed to inform and educate the Marines and Sailors of 1st MLG about the importance of being postured to execute any mission at any time and the role 1st MLG has in supporting I MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Seaira Moore and Cpl. Savannah Norris)