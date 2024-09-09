Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Engineer Support Battalion "Ready. Set..." Campaign

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. Seaira Moore and Cpl. Savannah Norris

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    A video of selected clips of 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group produced on Camp Pendleton, California, July 12, 2024. The video describes how 7th ESB, 1st MLG will establish and strengthen relationships with allied, joint force, and partner stakeholders and provide capabilities in support of I Marine Expeditionary Force operational requirements through the 1st MLG’s “Ready. Set…” campaign. The “Ready. Set…” campaign is designed to inform and educate the Marines and Sailors of 1st MLG about the importance of being postured to execute any mission at any time and the role 1st MLG has in supporting I MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Seaira Moore and Cpl. Savannah Norris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 17:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 936439
    VIRIN: 240712-M-EC090-1003
    Filename: DOD_110557051
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Engineer Support Battalion "Ready. Set..." Campaign, by Sgt Seaira Moore and Cpl Savannah Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    1st MLG
    7th ESB
    Ready Set

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download