DAFITC 2024

The Department of the Air Force IT and Cyberpower Education and Training event was held at Montgomery, Alabama, August 25-28, 2024. DAFITC is an event where Air Force and private sector leaders have the opportunity to connect with one another while learning about the future of IT and cyber fields. (U.S Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)