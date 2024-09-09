Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAFITC 2024

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Department of the Air Force IT and Cyberpower Education and Training event was held at Montgomery, Alabama, August 25-28, 2024. DAFITC is an event where Air Force and private sector leaders have the opportunity to connect with one another while learning about the future of IT and cyber fields. (U.S Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 15:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 936433
    VIRIN: 240826-F-DA270-1001
    Filename: DOD_110556866
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Maxwell AFB
    Air University
    DAFITC
    DAFITC 2024

