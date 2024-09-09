The Department of the Air Force IT and Cyberpower Education and Training event was held at Montgomery, Alabama, August 25-28, 2024. DAFITC is an event where Air Force and private sector leaders have the opportunity to connect with one another while learning about the future of IT and cyber fields. (U.S Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 15:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|936433
|VIRIN:
|240826-F-DA270-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110556866
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DAFITC 2024, by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.