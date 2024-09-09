Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BACH Soldiers Prepare for MRC, East Best Medic Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Video by Fred Holly 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Meet our MRC, East, Best Medic Team: Staff Sgt. Dylan Janack and Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Hornbeck! These dedicated combat medics from Blanchfield Army Community Hospital have been putting in the work, training hard over the past few weeks. They’ve been preparing for every challenge they may face in the competition—from advanced medical scenarios to grueling physical fitness tests and ruck marches. Stay tuned as they represent BACH in this intense competition!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 16:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936431
    VIRIN: 240906-D-DQ133-8008
    Filename: DOD_110556829
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH Soldiers Prepare for MRC, East Best Medic Competition, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download