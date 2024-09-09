BACH Soldiers Prepare for MRC, East Best Medic Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet our MRC, East, Best Medic Team: Staff Sgt. Dylan Janack and Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Hornbeck! These dedicated combat medics from Blanchfield Army Community Hospital have been putting in the work, training hard over the past few weeks. They’ve been preparing for every challenge they may face in the competition—from advanced medical scenarios to grueling physical fitness tests and ruck marches. Stay tuned as they represent BACH in this intense competition!