BACH Soldiers Prepare for MRC, East Best Medic Competition

Meet our MRC, East, Best Medic Team: Staff Sgt. Dylan Janack and Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Hornbeck! These dedicated combat medics from Blanchfield Army Community Hospital have been putting in the work, training hard over the past few weeks. They’ve been preparing for every challenge they may face in the competition—from advanced medical scenarios to grueling physical fitness tests and ruck marches. Stay tuned as they represent BACH in this intense competition!
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 16:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936431
|VIRIN:
|240906-D-DQ133-8008
|Filename:
|DOD_110556829
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
