    Kevin Braafladt Interview at RIA 9-11 Remembrance Walk

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Interviewee name and job title: Kevin Braafladt, Army Sustainment Command Historian

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. -- Soldiers, Civilians and community members at the Rock Island Arsenal honored victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack by taking part in a remembrance walk and a solemn ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. More than 2,900 flags were placed at the 9/11 memorial in Memorial Field following the walk to represent each life lost on Sept. 11, 2001 in New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Penn.

    B-roll by Sarah Ridenour, Rock Island Arsenal, 9-11-2024

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 15:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 936428
    VIRIN: 240911-A-IK992-1004
    Filename: DOD_110556721
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kevin Braafladt Interview at RIA 9-11 Remembrance Walk, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

