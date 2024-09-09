Kevin Braafladt Interview at RIA 9-11 Remembrance Walk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Interviewee name and job title: Kevin Braafladt, Army Sustainment Command Historian



ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. -- Soldiers, Civilians and community members at the Rock Island Arsenal honored victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack by taking part in a remembrance walk and a solemn ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. More than 2,900 flags were placed at the 9/11 memorial in Memorial Field following the walk to represent each life lost on Sept. 11, 2001 in New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Penn.



B-roll by Sarah Ridenour, Rock Island Arsenal, 9-11-2024