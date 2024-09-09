Interviewee name and job title: Kevin Braafladt, Army Sustainment Command Historian
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. -- Soldiers, Civilians and community members at the Rock Island Arsenal honored victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack by taking part in a remembrance walk and a solemn ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. More than 2,900 flags were placed at the 9/11 memorial in Memorial Field following the walk to represent each life lost on Sept. 11, 2001 in New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Penn.
B-roll by Sarah Ridenour, Rock Island Arsenal, 9-11-2024
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 15:33
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|936428
|VIRIN:
|240911-A-IK992-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110556721
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Kevin Braafladt Interview at RIA 9-11 Remembrance Walk, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.