International Security Force Professionals complete NAVSCIATTS Semester 24-5 Training

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International security force professionals from Bangladesh, Germany, Indonesia, Jordan, the Republic of Korea, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Philippines, and Thailand complete training at the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) in the international command's last semester of the fiscal year.



NAVSCIATTS is a security cooperation schoolhouse operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare command in support of geographic combatant commands' theater security cooperation priorities. To date, almost NAVSCIATTS has trained with almost 14,000 military and government personnel from 129 allies and partners.