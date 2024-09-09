Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    International Security Force Professionals complete NAVSCIATTS Semester 24-5 Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Angela Fry and 1st Sgt. Sharon Mock

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- International security force professionals from Bangladesh, Germany, Indonesia, Jordan, the Republic of Korea, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Philippines, and Thailand complete training at the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) in the international command's last semester of the fiscal year.

    NAVSCIATTS is a security cooperation schoolhouse operating under U.S. Naval Special Warfare command in support of geographic combatant commands' theater security cooperation priorities. To date, almost NAVSCIATTS has trained with almost 14,000 military and government personnel from 129 allies and partners.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 16:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936427
    VIRIN: 240910-N-TI567-1005
    PIN: 223457-N
    Filename: DOD_110556711
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Security Force Professionals complete NAVSCIATTS Semester 24-5 Training, by Angela Fry and 1SG Sharon Mock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFRICOM
    EUCOM
    NAVAL SPECIAL WARFARE COMMAND
    INDO PACIFIC COMMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download