36th Engineer Brigade conducts the 2024 Rugged Wish Program

U.S. Army Cpt. Jamie Webb, a behavioral health officer for the 36th Engineer Brigade, supervises the Rugged Wish Program, a seasonal charity that provides support and resources around the holiday season to servicemembers in the brigade on Fort Cavazos, Texas. The program aims to give back to financially burdened servicemembers and thank them for their sacrifices to their country. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)