    36th Engineer Brigade conducts the 2024 Rugged Wish Program

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Cpt. Jamie Webb, a behavioral health officer for the 36th Engineer Brigade, supervises the Rugged Wish Program, a seasonal charity that provides support and resources around the holiday season to servicemembers in the brigade on Fort Cavazos, Texas. The program aims to give back to financially burdened servicemembers and thank them for their sacrifices to their country. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 16:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936422
    VIRIN: 240911-A-JW284-1001
    Filename: DOD_110556633
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    This work, 36th Engineer Brigade conducts the 2024 Rugged Wish Program, by SGT Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

