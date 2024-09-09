Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2/238th Aviation Bucket Drop Davis Fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zandra Duran 

    Nevada Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Audrey Williams, a soldier with the Nevada Army National Guard, 2/238th Aviation unit, captured footage of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter executing a crucial water bucket drop to combat the Davis fire in Washoe Valley, Nevada. This operation highlights the vital role that aviation units play in firefighting efforts, showcasing the precision and coordination required to protect communities and natural resources from wildfires. The helicopter's swift maneuvering and effective water delivery demonstrate the effectiveness of aerial support in emergency situations, as brave first responders work tirelessly to contain the flames and safeguard the surrounding area.
    Video courtesy: Staff Sgt. Audrey Williams

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 16:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936420
    VIRIN: 240909-A-MK350-2924
    PIN: 010
    Filename: DOD_110556620
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: RENO, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/238th Aviation Bucket Drop Davis Fire, by SSG Zandra Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Aviation
    Davis
    Forestry
    2/238th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download