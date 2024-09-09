2/238th Aviation Bucket Drop Davis Fire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Audrey Williams, a soldier with the Nevada Army National Guard, 2/238th Aviation unit, captured footage of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter executing a crucial water bucket drop to combat the Davis fire in Washoe Valley, Nevada. This operation highlights the vital role that aviation units play in firefighting efforts, showcasing the precision and coordination required to protect communities and natural resources from wildfires. The helicopter's swift maneuvering and effective water delivery demonstrate the effectiveness of aerial support in emergency situations, as brave first responders work tirelessly to contain the flames and safeguard the surrounding area.

Video courtesy: Staff Sgt. Audrey Williams