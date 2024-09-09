Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COL William "Joe" Parker Remarks at RIA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. -- Soldiers, Civilians and community members at the Rock Island Arsenal honored victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack by taking part in a remembrance walk and a solemn ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. More than 2,900 flags were placed at the 9/11 memorial in Memorial Field following the walk to represent each life lost on Sept. 11, 2001 in New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Penn.

    Video by Sarah Ridenour and Kelly Haertjens, Rock Island Arsenal, 9-11-2024

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 14:55
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 936419
    VIRIN: 240911-A-IK992-1003
    Filename: DOD_110556563
    Length: 00:09:27
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

    Remembrance Ceremony
    9/11
    Never Forget 9/11
    RIA911

