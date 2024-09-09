COL William "Joe" Parker Remarks at RIA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. -- Soldiers, Civilians and community members at the Rock Island Arsenal honored victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack by taking part in a remembrance walk and a solemn ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. More than 2,900 flags were placed at the 9/11 memorial in Memorial Field following the walk to represent each life lost on Sept. 11, 2001 in New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Penn.



Video by Sarah Ridenour and Kelly Haertjens, Rock Island Arsenal, 9-11-2024