COL William "Joe" Parker Remarks at RIA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. -- Soldiers, Civilians and community members at the Rock Island Arsenal honored victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack by taking part in a remembrance walk and a solemn ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. More than 2,900 flags were placed at the 9/11 memorial in Memorial Field following the walk to represent each life lost on Sept. 11, 2001 in New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Penn.
Video by Sarah Ridenour and Kelly Haertjens, Rock Island Arsenal, 9-11-2024
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 14:55
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|00:09:27
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
