Patriot Day observance held on NSA Mechanicsburg

Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg holds a Patriot Day observance ceremony on base in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony was presided over by Capt. Johnetta Thomas, commanding officer of NSA Mechanicsburg, NSA Philadelphia, and the Philadelphia Navy Yard Annex. The National Anthem was song by Jocelyn Smith of Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS). The colors were presented by the Naval Sea Cadet Corps, Constellation Division. Invocation and Benediction was given by NSA Mechanicsburg Command Chaplain, Lt. Cmdr. Chad Haan. The President's Proclamation was read by NSA Mechanicsburg Command Senior Chief Scott Reed. The guest speaker was Pennsylvania State Sen. Greg Rothman of Pennsylvania Senate District 34, representing Dauphin, Cumberland, and Perry Counties. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)