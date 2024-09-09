Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patriot Day observance held on NSA Mechanicsburg

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg holds a Patriot Day observance ceremony on base in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony was presided over by Capt. Johnetta Thomas, commanding officer of NSA Mechanicsburg, NSA Philadelphia, and the Philadelphia Navy Yard Annex. The National Anthem was song by Jocelyn Smith of Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS). The colors were presented by the Naval Sea Cadet Corps, Constellation Division. Invocation and Benediction was given by NSA Mechanicsburg Command Chaplain, Lt. Cmdr. Chad Haan. The President's Proclamation was read by NSA Mechanicsburg Command Senior Chief Scott Reed. The guest speaker was Pennsylvania State Sen. Greg Rothman of Pennsylvania Senate District 34, representing Dauphin, Cumberland, and Perry Counties. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 936411
    VIRIN: 240911-N-AE068-1053
    Filename: DOD_110556365
    Length: 00:06:08
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    9/11
    Observance
    Patriot Day
    NSA Mechanicsburg

