Austin, Brown Participate in 9/11 Ceremony

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., speak at a ceremony honoring the 184 lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon. The event is being held at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 13:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|936400
|Filename:
|DOD_110556180
|Length:
|01:03:13
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
