    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken holds a joint press availability with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

    UKRAINE

    09.11.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken holds a joint press availability with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv, Ukraine.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 13:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 936399
    Filename: DOD_110556178
    Length: 00:38:46
    Location: UA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Secretary of State
    Antony Blinken
    David Lammy
    Andrii Sybiha

