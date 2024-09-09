Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken holds a joint press availability with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha
UKRAINE
09.11.2024
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken holds a joint press availability with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv, Ukraine.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 13:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|936399
|Filename:
|DOD_110556178
|Length:
|00:38:46
|Location:
|UA
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken holds a joint press availability with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha