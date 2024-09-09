video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this video "JMC Suicide Prevention Message 2024" features Brigadier General Ronnie D. Anderson, Commander, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command, CSM Christopher Reaves, Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command, and CH (CPT) Simon M Jackson, Chaplain, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command communicating the importance of reaching out for support if you or someone you know is struggling.