    JMC Suicide Prevention Message 2024

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    In this video "JMC Suicide Prevention Message 2024" features Brigadier General Ronnie D. Anderson, Commander, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command, CSM Christopher Reaves, Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command, and CH (CPT) Simon M Jackson, Chaplain, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command communicating the importance of reaching out for support if you or someone you know is struggling.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 12:42
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

    Suicide Prevention
    U.S. Army
    Suicide Awareness
    JMC
    U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command

