In this video "JMC Suicide Prevention Message 2024" features Brigadier General Ronnie D. Anderson, Commander, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command, CSM Christopher Reaves, Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command, and CH (CPT) Simon M Jackson, Chaplain, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command communicating the importance of reaching out for support if you or someone you know is struggling.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 12:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|936391
|VIRIN:
|240906-A-YZ466-9680
|PIN:
|090624
|Filename:
|DOD_110555942
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JMC Suicide Prevention Message 2024, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
