Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Medicine: Optimizing the Human Weapon System

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Video production for the 2024 Surgeon General’s Leadership Symposium (SGLS), showcasing Navy Medicine’s four lines of efforts of strengthening medical systems, improving deployability, enhancing quality healthcare, and bolstering recruiting and retention efforts. This year's theme was “Optimizing the Human Weapon System” and Navy Medicine leaders from more than 70 commands gathered at Defense Health Headquarters for SGLS to discuss the current strategic vision and priorities of Navy Medicine. (U.S. Navy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 12:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 936387
    VIRIN: 240506-N-N1526-1001
    Filename: DOD_110555896
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine: Optimizing the Human Weapon System, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Recruiting and Retention
    Expeditionary Medicine
    Improving Deployability. Quality Healthcare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download