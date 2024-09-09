Navy Medicine: Optimizing the Human Weapon System

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video production for the 2024 Surgeon General’s Leadership Symposium (SGLS), showcasing Navy Medicine’s four lines of efforts of strengthening medical systems, improving deployability, enhancing quality healthcare, and bolstering recruiting and retention efforts. This year's theme was “Optimizing the Human Weapon System” and Navy Medicine leaders from more than 70 commands gathered at Defense Health Headquarters for SGLS to discuss the current strategic vision and priorities of Navy Medicine. (U.S. Navy video)