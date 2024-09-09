Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs 21-year-old from oil tanker offshore Galveston

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin aircraft aircrew medevacs an Engine Cadet offshore Galveston, Texas, September 10, 2024. The cadet was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston in stable condition. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 11:49
    Location: US

